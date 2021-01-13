SCNS of Kyrgyzstan digitizes documents related to Stalin’s repressions

Historical documents dating back to the World War II and Stalin’s repressions are in the archives of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Maria Alybaeva, Director of the Archive Agency under the State Registration Service, announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to her, the storage period for documents classified as " top secret" is set by the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. «As far as I know, the agencies are now digitizing data, some materials will be published,» she said.