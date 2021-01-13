14:32
President of Belarus congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election victory. The campaign headquarters of Sadyr Japarov reported.

«I am confident that your activities in this high state post will contribute to strengthening unity and harmony in society, ensuring social stability and sustainable economic growth of sovereign Kyrgyzstan. Belarus, remaining an interested and responsible partner, is ready to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, both on a bilateral basis and in an integration format. I wish you good health, well-being, success in achieving your goals for the prosperity of the Kyrgyzstanis,» the congratulatory message says.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.
