Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov meets with international observers

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the heads of international observer missions who monitored the presidential elections and referendum on the form of government in the country. His press service reported.

The heads of international observer missions from the CIS, SCO, the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO, CCTS, TURKPA, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the CEC of the Russian Federation, and the CEC of Uzbekistan attended the meeting. Talant Mamytov stressed that all measures had been taken to ensure peaceful, open and fair holding of the elections and referendum.

«The same conditions were created for conducting an election campaign for all presidential candidates, and there were no obstacles to expressing political positions and views for citizens,» the acting President said.

Talant Mamytov expressed gratitude to those present for their active participation in the electoral process as international observers, which is a kind of support for the efforts of the people of Kyrgyzstan to return to the legal framework, to revitalize socio-political and socio-economic life in the country.

«Representatives of international observer missions congratulated Talant Mamytov on the successful holding of the elections, stressing the high organizational level of the electoral process. It was noted that there were no gross violations that could affect expression of the will of voters; the presidential elections and the referendum were held transparently, and if violations were detected during the voting, prompt measures were taken by the responsible persons,» the statement says.

They added that in a short time, the state authorities of the country managed to do a lot to organize elections at a high level, despite the difficult economic and epidemiological situation.

Talant Mamytov stressed the importance of assessment by international observers, noting that all the voiced wishes and recommendations would be carefully studied.