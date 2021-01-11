Observers: Voters were limited in informed choice in referendum

«We saw that the resources and capabilities of the referendum participants were limited. This limited the voters’ ability to make an informed choice, which is a serious shortcoming,» the head of the OSCE / ODIHR observer mission, Tamás Meszerics, said.

According to him, the national legislation creates the basis for holding a referendum. But it remains vague on important issues, including definition of the referendum, registration deadlines, and campaign funding for the referendum.

The OSCE believes that the campaign in support of the presidential model was carried out mainly through the campaign of the leading candidate in the early elections.

«Although the referendum went well, legal gaps, especially in the run-up to the voting, raised concerns,» Tamás Meszerics said.