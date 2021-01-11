13:34
CIS observers give assessment of elections in Kyrgyzstan

The authorities of Kyrgyzstan have made significant efforts to hold open and transparent elections. The head of the CIS observer mission Vasily Volkov said at a briefing in Bishkek.

In his opinion, a few violations could not affect the election results.

Vasily Volkov also noted that all the necessary conditions were created for the work of observers. «In their reports, observers from the CIS noted a few violations, which, according to the mission, could not affect the final result of the elections. They believe that the voting procedure was in accordance with the electoral legislation,» he said.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
