Drunk brawl ends in triple murder in Tokmak city

Field investigators of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and Tokmak police department solved a triple murder. Press service of the regional department reports.

«On January 9, the duty unit of the Tokmak police department received a message from a local resident about a crime committed in one of the houses of the city. Policemen arrived at the indicated address and found three men with various bodily injuries. One of the victims died in an ambulance. The other two died in the hospital’s intensive care unit. When inspecting the scene, traces of a fight and fragments of vodka bottles were found. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder,» the police said.

Two suspects were arrested on the same day. According to the preliminary version, the reason for the murder was a brawl between men who drank alcohol. The perpetrators of the crime tried to hide in Kemin district.