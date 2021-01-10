19:11
Presidential elections and referendum: Observers register fact of bribery

Public observers note significant violations during the snap presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government in Kyrgyzstan.

Queues of voters due to observance of sanitary measures were registered at 29 polling stations. Unknown heavily-built people were noticed at three polling stations. Mobile teams of representatives of Common Cause Public Foundation registered violations related to bribery, campaigning on election day, and restricting the rights of observers. But, for the most part, as observers note, the voting process is proceeding calmly and most PECs function in accordance with the law.

At least 30 serious violations have been registered.
