CIS observers register no violations in presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan yet

«There are reports so far that everything for the most part is in strict accordance with the law,» Vasily Volkov, head of the CIS observer mission in the early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and the referendum on determining the form of government, told reporters.

According to him, during the voting outside the polling stations yesterday, the observers also did not reveal any comments or problems. Observers left for the polling stations today.

«The reports are coming, everything in general is in strict accordance with the law. The correct movement of flows is organized: the person votes and goes out the other door. Sanitary and epidemiological rules are also taken into account. There are masks and sanitizers at the polling stations,» he said.

The CIS observer mission includes 138 people.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government are held in Kyrgyzstan today.