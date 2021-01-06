Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings

The Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings against responsible executives of the Heating and Power Plant of the capital on the fact of establishing the reasons for emission of pollutants into the air. The state agency informed 24.kg news agency.

The case was registered under the article «Abuse of powers at commercial or other organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bishkek takes the first place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.