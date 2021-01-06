17:30
USD 83.18
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.11
English

Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings

The Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings against responsible executives of the Heating and Power Plant of the capital on the fact of establishing the reasons for emission of pollutants into the air. The state agency informed 24.kg news agency.

The case was registered under the article «Abuse of powers at commercial or other organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bishkek takes the first place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.
link: https://24.kg/english/179108/
views: 59
Print
Related
Expert names Bishkek districts with worst ecological situation
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 2nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Air in Bishkek is very unhealthy
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 7th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021 Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
6 January, Wednesday
17:08
Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-trial proceedings Air pollution in Bishkek: Financial Police start pre-t...
16:54
At least 316 international observers accredited for elections in Kyrgyzstan
16:35
Government of Kyrgyzstan creates deposit account to support budget
16:19
Oil traders: Statement of Economy Ministry on price increase is groundless
14:50
Elections 2020: Eight criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court