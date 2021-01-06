Oil traders: Statement of Economy Ministry on price increase is groundless

«We consider the statement of the Ministry of Economy about a possible rise in prices due to the introduction of technical regulations as groundless and incorrect,» the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan said.

The Association noted that K-4 and K-5 class oil products have been sold on the territory of the country for five years, even before the entry into force of the EAEU technical regulations. At the same time, the difference in the price of K-5 class fuel and lubricants and other fuel is on average less than 1 som per 1 liter.

«The published statement does not contain clear calculations and evidence. Therefore, we ask the ministry to provide the public with the calculations on the basis of which the conclusions were drawn. We ask you not to mislead the public and not to create prerequisites for an unreasonable increase in prices for other products,» the Association says.

«Moreover, the Ministry of Economy contradicts its statements. Earlier, the ministry repeatedly stated that the technical regulations on fuel came into force on August 12, 2019 in the republic in relation to the import of fuels and lubricants. Why, then, the price of fuels and lubricants did not rise in 2019? » the oil traders ask.

At the same time, the Association has long been advocating for a complete ban on the import of K-2 and K-3 fuel. In its appeals to the Ministry of Economy, it asks to determine the circle of persons who will be granted a deferral — these are local refineries that need time for modernization.

«Taking into account the social nature of the activities of local oil refineries, the Association of Oil Traders, for its part, officially submitted for consideration the draft decision of the EEC Board in an updated version, which clearly states that the extension of time periods for introduction applies only to local oil refineries,» the Association of Oil Traders says.