Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas

Heating and Power Plant in Bishkek should be urgently switched to natural gas. Acting Mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Balbak Tulobaev, announced on Facebook.

According to him, it is also necessary to forbid newly built quarters to heat their houses with coal from Kara-Keche.

«I don’t see any other way, but now I cannot stop the smog now. How should I do it? Then it is necessary to stop the HPP in winter, prohibit residents of newly built quarters from burning coal, but they have already bought it. Therefore, I ask you to support us, we need to appeal to the Government in order they to find a way to switch the population to gas heating and prohibit transportation of Kara-Keche coal into Bishkek. There is no other way out,» the official summed up.

Bishkek again takes the 1st place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world. At 8.30 am, the city’s status was marked as «hazardous.» The air quality index, according to the website, is 428 (AQI).
