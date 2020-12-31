Yarn production launched in Tokmak city

A cotton cluster from raw materials to garments is created in Kyrgyzstan with the launch of yarn production in the republic. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ravshan Sabirov said at the ceremony of launching yarn production at Textil Trans LLC. The government’s press service reports.

«The Government attaches great importance to creation of this cluster. With the launch of yarn production in Kyrgyzstan, a cotton cluster is being created, which has a full production cycle from growing raw cotton to exporting high quality finished garments,» the official said.

With the launch of yarn production, conditions are created for deeper processing of cotton fiber produced at domestic ginneries.

In 2017, Textile Trans LLC was one of the first in the country to launch the production of cotton fabric and rolled knitted fabrics.