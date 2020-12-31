Kyrgyzstani brutally beats 5-year-old daughter of relative in Moscow

Kyrgyzstani severely beat five-year-old daughter of a relative in Moscow. TASS reports.

«The native of Kyrgyzstan, staying in the apartment of a distant relative, inflicted serious injuries on her child on December 29. The girl has an open craniocerebral injury, multiple lacerations to the head, eyelids, lower lip, a closed chest injury, an open fracture of the humerus with displacement, a closed fracture of the olecranon with displacement,» the media outlet reports.

The mother, having got into the apartment, found the child without clothes. The girl was hospitalized. A criminal case has been initiated on deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm to the minor.