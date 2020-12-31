10:23
Air pollution: Air in Bishkek is very unhealthy

Bishkek takes the 4th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as " very unhealthy". The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 220 (AQI).

The map also shows the average AQI in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 182.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
