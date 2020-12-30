Talant Mamytov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation between countries

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked over the phone. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The heads of state discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda and further steps of cooperation between the countries. Talant Mamytov thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the support and humanitarian assistance provided to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

«The acting president also assured that Kyrgyzstan is firmly disposed to further strengthen political cooperation, expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with Uzbekistan,» the statement says.

Talant Mamytov congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev and all the people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming 2021 and stressed that the Kyrgyz side was ready to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.