22:14
USD 82.84
EUR 101.44
RUB 1.12
English

Talant Mamytov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation between countries

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked over the phone. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The heads of state discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda and further steps of cooperation between the countries. Talant Mamytov thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the support and humanitarian assistance provided to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

«The acting president also assured that Kyrgyzstan is firmly disposed to further strengthen political cooperation, expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with Uzbekistan,» the statement says.

Talant Mamytov congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev and all the people of Uzbekistan on the upcoming 2021 and stressed that the Kyrgyz side was ready to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178625/
views: 95
Print
Related
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
Demarcation of state borders: What Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint industrial project
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to consider joint investment projects by December 25
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to create free economic zone in border area
80 containers for construction of hospitals delivered from Uzbekistan
Hospital for 200 patients built in Batken region at expense of Uzbekistan
Popular
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
30 December, Wednesday
21:39
Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK
21:22
Talant Mamytov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation between countries
21:14
Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov creates public foundation
20:45
Sergei Lavrov comments on upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
20:35
Kyrgyzstan plans to assemble military armored vehicles