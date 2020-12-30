17:41
Beating of 6-year-old Ramazan: Case sent to court

Criminal case on beating six-year-old Ramazan in Sokuluk district has been sent to court. The boy’s lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the boy is recovering, forgets about the happened.

«The mother of the boy gave birth to a baby, but did not visit the son. The child lives with his grandmother in Naryn region. The case has been sent to court, but the date of hearing has not been set yet,» Sherdor Abdykaparov said.

On November 18, a 25-year-old resident of Sokuluk district of Chui region turned to the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek with a request to take action against her 33-year-old husband. According to the woman, her husband, on the night of November 18 at about midnight, being at home, unreasonably inflicted bodily harm on her minor son born in 2014. This fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in accordance with Article 75 of the Code of Misconduct of the Kyrgyz Republic. Further, the materials of the case were sent to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. Pre-trial proceedings were started. The child’s mother forgave her husband later. The police detained the suspect, but the court placed him under house arrest. The Prosecutor General’s Office took the case under control.
