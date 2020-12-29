17:12
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get over $ 705,000 from the World Bank

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan will receive over $ 705,000 from the World Bank. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The ministry has prepared a project totaling $ 705,700 for Osh Plant Quarantine Department within the World Bank project «Economic Development of Regions.»

«The goal of the project is to increase the potential of Osh region, one of the components of which will be to step up the work of the Osh department. At the moment, the Parliament has approved the receipt of funds from the World Bank for this project,» the ministry said.
