Meat prices grow in Kyrgyzstan again

Increase in meat prices is registered in Kyrgyzstan again. The Minister of Agriculture of the country, Tilek Toktogaziev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, in recent months there has been a sharp growth of meat prices from 280 soms per kilogram to 400 soms.

Then the prices dropped to 360 soms. There is again an increase in meat prices up to 370-380 soms now.

«I voice wholesale prices. We are now studying the causes of the increase,» the official said.

He told that a live cattle tracking mechanism is being introduced in the republic.