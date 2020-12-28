18:15
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Activists: Kamchybek Tashiev is threat to national security

The Civil Control Committee believes that Kamchybek Tashiev as Chairman of the State Committee for National Security threatens the national security of Kyrgyzstan, exceeds his official powers, usurps judicial powers and intimidates Parliament. Appeal of the organization to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges says.

Activists remind Kamchybek Tashiev that arrest as a measure of restraint is chosen not by the head of the State Committee for National Security, but by the court. Article 94 of the Constitution states that «a judge has the right to immunity and could not be detained or arrested, subjected to search or personal search, unless he or she was caught at the scene of a crime.»

The Civil Control Committee stresses that the judiciary is an independent branch of government and that the independence, impartiality and efficiency of the judiciary must be maintained and strengthened, rather than interfering and threatening judges.

Human rights activists urge the Council of Judges to send an emergency message to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges.

At his press conference on December 24, Kamchybek Tashiev said that a criminal case had been opened against the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva.

The Council of Judges and the Supreme Court reacted sharply to this, stressing that such statements undermine the authority and stability of not only the judicial branch of government, but also the foundations of state power in general. The State Committee for National Security, in turn, called the position of the Council of Judges and the Supreme Court biased.
link: https://24.kg/english/178290/
views: 102
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev demands resignation of Government
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
17:53
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 internationa...
17:34
Activists: Kamchybek Tashiev is threat to national security
17:09
Talant Mamytov demands to speed up introduction of electronic services
16:34
Medicines not reach patients: National Center of Oncology accused of negligence
15:23
Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021