SCNS opens criminal case against head of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva

A criminal case has been initiated against the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Gulbara Kalieva. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, investigation has enough evidence of her guilt.

«We have submitted the materials to the disciplinary commission under the Council of Judges. If they make a decision and agree to bring the head of the Supreme Court to justice, we will detain her even tomorrow, despite her high position. She broke the law, thereby causing damage to the state. However, I cannot voice the details,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.