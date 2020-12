A 25-year-old citizen of India was detained in Bishkek. At least 6.3 grams of marijuana were confiscated from him during a search. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department reported.

«On December 22, the police received a message that an unknown man aged 20-25 was using drugs and behaving inadequately in one of the yards of a multi-storey building in the capital. An investigative and operational group left for the place,» the department said.

The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of illegal manufacture of drugs without the purpose of sale.