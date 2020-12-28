Foreign escaped convicts detained in Jalal-Abad

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained two foreigners who, having escaped from prison, were hiding in Kyrgyzstan and were planning to commit a terrorist attack. Press center of the state committee reported.

«It has been established that the detainees illegally arrived in Kyrgyzstan in order to commit terrorist attacks on the territory of the republic with further departure to the zone of armed conflict in Syria, using forged documents. They were convicted for especially grave crimes in their homeland,» the statement says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad. The persons who assisted the criminals are being identified.