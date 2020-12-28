12:06
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Foreign escaped convicts detained in Jalal-Abad

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained two foreigners who, having escaped from prison, were hiding in Kyrgyzstan and were planning to commit a terrorist attack. Press center of the state committee reported.

«It has been established that the detainees illegally arrived in Kyrgyzstan in order to commit terrorist attacks on the territory of the republic with further departure to the zone of armed conflict in Syria, using forged documents. They were convicted for especially grave crimes in their homeland,» the statement says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad. The persons who assisted the criminals are being identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/178210/
views: 106
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia
Wanted for 13 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow
Wanted in Kyrgyzstan former policeman detained in Russia
Head of Grand Stroy Invest company wanted by Financial police
Russian citizen suspected of murder detained in Kyrgyzstan
Internationally wanted extremist detained in Kyrgyzstan
More than 600 criminals wanted in Bishkek in 2016
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
11:55
Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal A...
11:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 80.7 million people globally
11:27
Foreign escaped convicts detained in Jalal-Abad
11:20
Cafe catches fire in Bishkek
10:59
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan