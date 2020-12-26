Chairman of SCNS visits Atambayev in pretrial detention center

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited the arrested former president Almazbek Atambayev in the pretrial detention center. Press center of SCNS reported.

During the visit, the head of the special services got acquainted with the conditions of detention of Atambayev and his state of health.

«Almazbek Atambayev noted that he had no complaints about the conditions of detention and the actions of the prison staff, except for the state of his health. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security instructed the relevant services to conduct a thorough examination of the former president. The head of the state committee instructed to hospitalize him, if necessary, in a medical institution,» the press center said.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. In November, the Supreme Court overturned the sentence and sent the case for a new trial.

In addition, the former head of state is a defendant in several criminal cases, including on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, as well as on staging mass riots on October 9.