12:44
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Chairman of SCNS visits Atambayev in pretrial detention center

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited the arrested former president Almazbek Atambayev in the pretrial detention center. Press center of SCNS reported.

During the visit, the head of the special services got acquainted with the conditions of detention of Atambayev and his state of health.

«Almazbek Atambayev noted that he had no complaints about the conditions of detention and the actions of the prison staff, except for the state of his health. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security instructed the relevant services to conduct a thorough examination of the former president. The head of the state committee instructed to hospitalize him, if necessary, in a medical institution,» the press center said.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. In November, the Supreme Court overturned the sentence and sent the case for a new trial.

In addition, the former head of state is a defendant in several criminal cases, including on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, as well as on staging mass riots on October 9.
link: https://24.kg/english/178109/
views: 100
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at Supreme Court building
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters ask to place him under house arrest
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court
Prosecutor General's Office sends criminal case against Atambayev to court
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
26 December, Saturday
12:36
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24...
12:33
3,458 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 428 - in serious condition
12:19
157 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,182 in total
12:15
Hospital in Ak-Suu district repaired for 4.6 million soms
11:52
Chairman of SCNS visits Atambayev in pretrial detention center