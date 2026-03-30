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220 kilometers of roads to be renovated in Talas by independence anniversary

Roadwork has begun in Talas region, with specialists building 61 kilometers of roads as part of the approved road list. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to it, these sections are part of the regional transport network development program for 2026. Overall, 220 kilometers of roads are planned for construction and renovation throughout the region.

In addition to the 61 kilometers on the road list, another 160 kilometers will be built and renovated using funds from the State Capital Investments program.

The ministry noted that this large-scale reconstruction is timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, with the main events this year taking place in Talas region.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s plans, from 70 to 80 percent of all planned projects are expected to be completed by August 31. The main focus is on the timely preparation of road infrastructure for the national holiday.
link: https://24.kg/english/368096/
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