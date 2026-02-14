Bridge on Kalinin Street in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction

Road repairs will begin on Kalinin Street in Bishkek starting February 15. The Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

According to it, the reconstruction will be carried out on the bridge located on this street. The work is aimed at widening the roadway and increasing traffic capacity.

Due to the repairs, the bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic.

The Patrol Police Department urged drivers to plan their routes in advance, choose alternative routes, and strictly observe traffic regulations. Drivers are also asked to be attentive and show mutual respect on the road.

Order and discipline on the roads are the foundation of safety for all road users, the department says.