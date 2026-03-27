Kara-Balta—Chaldovar road prepared for reconstruction with EBRD support

The implementation of Kara-Balta — Chaldovar road reconstruction project was discussed at the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Baktyluu Mombekov and Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Ayten Rustamova.

According to the ministry, the project is key to developing international transport corridors, increasing the country’s transit potential, and improving the safety and quality of road infrastructure.

The parties discussed the current status of the project, coordination between government agencies and international partners, and next steps for its implementation.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the European Union Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic, Rémi Duflot, and the French Ambassador, Nicolas Faye. The participants confirmed their interest in developing cooperation in the field of sustainable and safe transport infrastructure.

Following the talks, the parties expressed their willingness to continue working together on the project.