Asphalt laid on Chui Avenue in Bishkek, section expected to open by December 1

In central Bishkek, asphalt paving has begun on Chui Avenue, on the section between Abdrakhmanov Street and Shopokov Street, as part of Old Bishkek project initiated by former mayor of the capital Nariman Tyuleev.

Reconstruction of this section began in May, when the road was fully closed, causing significant traffic congestion and inconvenience for residents and guests of the city.

According to a project representative, asphalt laying is now underway, and the avenue is expected to be reopened to traffic by December 1.

The project envisions creating a modern urban area with underground and above-ground spaces, a pedestrian zone, a renovated fountain, and a shopping and entertainment center on the site.
