Arashan–Chunkurchak: Tourist route undergoing major repairs

Road widening works on Arashan—Chunkurchak section from kilometer 0 to kilometer 22 have been fully completed, the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Currently, workers are installing culverts and reconstructing two bridges. A temporary bypass road has been prepared for drivers’ convenience. The next stage will include the construction of the roadbed and asphalt paving.

The project is financed from the state budget under the «Capital Investments» item and is being carried out by the road maintenance unit No. 25.

The Arashan—Chunkurchak road is one of the country’s key tourist routes, leading to a ski resort and recreational areas. Its reconstruction will create comfortable conditions for citizens and ensure road safety.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications noted that special attention is being paid to improving roads leading to tourist destinations across the country.
