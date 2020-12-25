Russia to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for payment of salaries

Government of the Russian Federation will allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan on a gratuitous basis. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The money will be used to cover the financial gap in the budget of Kyrgyzstan, including for payment of salaries to public sector employees, pensions and benefits for low-income families, as well as for financing the health care system.

«The draft agreement has been approved by the Kyrgyz side and will be signed in the near future,» the statement says.