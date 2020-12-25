City Hall may open 30 new public transport routes in Bishkek

Introduction of new public transport routes is discussed in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Following instruction from the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev, transport specialists of the capital have developed a project on opening 30 new schemes for movement of passenger transport.

The City Hall plans to launch them by concluding a public-private partnership agreement. It is planned to attract investors with 350 gas or electricity-powered buses with a capacity of at least 75 passengers, as well as adapted for transportation of persons with disabilities.

«This decision will allow to increase the number of buses working daily to 659, improve the safety of passenger transportation, increase the throughput of central streets, and reduce the level of pollutant emissions by road transport by replacing old and worn-out minibuses with new buses,» the City Hall said.