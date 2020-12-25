Toguz korgool included in program of Ministry of Education since 2008

Toguz korgool has been included in the program of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan since 2008. Deputy Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Kanatbek Arpachiev, announced at a press conference.

According to him, six hours were allocated for learning the game at schools; there is a general course in national sports at higher educational institutions.

«Toguz korgool is played at physical education lessons in regions of the republic mainly in winter. City schools have clubs for those who wish to play the game,» Kanatbek Arpachiev said.