Kyrgyzstani wins 2 medals at International Mind Sports Olympiad

Kyrgyzstani won two medals in toguz korgool within the 28th International Mind Sports Olympiad. Mind Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the competitions are held in Pardubice (the Czech Republic ). The program includes 10 mancala games. 80 athletes from 11 countries, including nine Kyrgyzstanis participate in the Olympiad. As for toguz korgool, medals are played in «blitz», «standard» (among adults), «rapid» (among youth) and among computer programs.

«Two sets of awards have already been played," the federation noted. «Our Anarbek Jamakeev won silver in blitz, and bronze — in the standard.»