11:27
+29
USD 69.48
EUR 79.27
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstani wins 2 medals at International Mind Sports Olympiad

Kyrgyzstani won two medals in toguz korgool within the 28th International Mind Sports Olympiad. Mind Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the competitions are held in Pardubice (the Czech Republic). The program includes 10 mancala games. 80 athletes from 11 countries, including nine Kyrgyzstanis participate in the Olympiad. As for toguz korgool, medals are played in «blitz», «standard» (among adults), «rapid» (among youth) and among computer programs.

«Two sets of awards have already been played," the federation noted. «Our Anarbek Jamakeev won silver in blitz, and bronze — in the standard.»
link:
views: 66
Print
Popular
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise
First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan