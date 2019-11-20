12:31
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Toguz Korgool International Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Anarbek Dzhamakeev won a bronze medal at the International Toguz Korgool Tournament. Toguz Korgool Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Aktobe (Kazakhstan). More than 80 athletes from Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by seven athletes. Anarbek Dzhamakeev became the third among men. Zhanyl Sagynbekova stopped a step away from a bronze medal among women.

«We currently hold the championship of the Kyrgyz Republic. An international tournament in memory of Chingiz Aitmatov will be held later,» the Federation added.
