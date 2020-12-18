Toguz korgool game included in UNESCO Representative List

Traditional intellectual and strategic game toguz korgool was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO says.

The decision was reportedly made on December 17 at the 15th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The nomination «Traditional intellectual and strategic game toguz korgool, togyz kumalak, mangala» is a joint nomination of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

In total, 42 nominations were presented at the meeting of the committee for inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, 4 nominations — for the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, and 4 nominations — for the Register of Best Safeguarding Practices from around the world.

The commission noted that inclusion of applications in the international list of UNESCO is intended to contribute to a greater popularization of the intangible cultural heritage at the international level.

To date, the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity includes 463 elements from all over the world, the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding — 64 elements from different countries, 22 programs are presented in the Register of the Best Safeguarding Practices.

The epic trilogy Manas, Semetei, Seitek, the art of akyns, the art of making felt carpets: ala-kiyiz, shyrdak, traditional knowledge and skills for making a yurt (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan), the art of improvisation aitysh (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan), the culture of making thin bread: lavash, katyrma, zhupka, yufka (multinational nomination), Nooruz (multinational nomination), the national equestrian game kok boru, traditional knowledge and skills in making and wearing a men’s headdress ak kalpak have already been included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.