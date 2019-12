Toguz Korgool Federation of Kyrgyzstan awarded the best athletes of 2019 the day before.

Marlis Duulatbekov was named the best among men. In the past year, he won medals at several tournaments, including a gold medal at the World Cup. Aiturgan Maksatbek kyzy, who won a silver medal, was named the best among women.

The best coaches are Bektur Tinibekov and Nuriya Sultanmuratova, the best referees are Elmira Kenzheeva and Nurdin Choro uulu.

Toguz korgool season is not over for the Kyrgyz athletes: a large tournament in memory of Chingiz Aitmatov is currently taking place in Bishkek. After its completion, the Kyrgyzstanis will go to competitions in Turkey.