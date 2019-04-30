17:11
Kyrgyzstani becomes World Toguz Korgool Champion

Kyrgyzstani took the 1st place at the World Toguz Korgool Championship. Toguz Korgool Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The championship is held in Kemer city (Turkey) with the participation of representatives of 17 countries. Kyrgyzstan is represented by nine athletes. The program includes tournaments in «standard», «rapid» and «blitz» toguz korgool.

Marlis Duulatbekov (his first coach — Bektur Tinibekov) scored 6.5 points out of 7 possible and won gold medal at the blitz tournament. Aiturgan Maksatbek kyzy (first coach — Abdybek Chankilov) won silver medal with 6 points. Aizada Baktybekova (first coach — Bektemir Sharshenbiev) scored 5 points and won bronze medal at the tournament in standard toguz korgool.
