At least 56 countries of the world play toguz korgool

At least 56 countries of the world play toguz korgool. President of the International Federation of Toguz Korgool Kamchybek Kasymov told at a press conference.

According to him, more than a hundred countries have started learning to play this game using Toguz Korgool application. «At the first two World Nomad Games, the federation presented toguz korgool boards to guests from other countries. I am very glad that Sri Lanka, Colombia and several African states began to make these boards and play. They also started teaching their children how to play this game. They are fond of this game,» Kamchybek Kasymov told.
