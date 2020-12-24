Criminal case opened on smuggling at South-West customs

Employees of the Department of the Financial Police for Osh city opened a criminal case against officials of Dostuk customs post of the South-West customs. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«A criminal case was initiated on the facts of abuse of official position by customs officers and systematic smuggling of goods through Dostuk post,» the department said.

Investigators identify the officials who lobbied for the interests of the smugglers, and also finds out the amount of damage caused to the state.