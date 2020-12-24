16:41
USD 83.20
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.10
English

Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev will visit former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev. He announced it at a press conference.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, he promised Atambayev to visit him in the prison cell tomorrow.

«I cannot say anything about Almazbek Atambayev and his involvement in other criminal cases. I intend to visit him tomorrow. To be honest, Atambayev’s health is not very good. If it will be the same tomorrow, I am ready to transfer him to the hospital,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177887/
views: 124
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at Supreme Court building
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters ask to place him under house arrest
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court
Prosecutor General's Office sends criminal case against Atambayev to court
Kamchybek Tashiev tells what will happen to Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan
24 December, Thursday
15:36
Situation center opened at Customs in Kyrgyzstan to track movement of goods Situation center opened at Customs in Kyrgyzstan to tra...
15:09
Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital
14:59
SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation
14:41
SCNS opens criminal case against head of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva
14:36
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term