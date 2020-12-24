Kamchybek Tashiev ready to transfer Almazbek Atambayev from cell to hospital

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev will visit former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev. He announced it at a press conference.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, he promised Atambayev to visit him in the prison cell tomorrow.

«I cannot say anything about Almazbek Atambayev and his involvement in other criminal cases. I intend to visit him tomorrow. To be honest, Atambayev’s health is not very good. If it will be the same tomorrow, I am ready to transfer him to the hospital,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.