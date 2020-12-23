VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek

The VIII Forum of Young Cinematographers of CIS Umut has started in Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov, representatives of the country’s film industry, young filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Armenia.

Umut Young Cinema Forum is held annually to discover new names, support talented youth, create conditions for the development of dialogue between the CIS countries in the field of cinematography and culture in general, and involve the young generation of the CIS countries in the process of intercultural dialogue.

The forum program includes short feature films and documentaries, discussions, master classes and meet-the- artist sessions with famous film directors.

The closing ceremony will take place on December 24.

Closing film is «On the far frontiers» (Russia). The film will be presented by a film director Maxim Dashkin. The film was shot at a Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. Famous Russian actress Victoria Tolstoganova is starring.