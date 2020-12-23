11:37
USD 81.06
EUR 99.07
RUB 1.08
English

VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek

The VIII Forum of Young Cinematographers of CIS Umut has started in Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov, representatives of the country’s film industry, young filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Armenia.

Umut Young Cinema Forum is held annually to discover new names, support talented youth, create conditions for the development of dialogue between the CIS countries in the field of cinematography and culture in general, and involve the young generation of the CIS countries in the process of intercultural dialogue.

The forum program includes short feature films and documentaries, discussions, master classes and meet-the- artist sessions with famous film directors.

The closing ceremony will take place on December 24.

Closing film is «On the far frontiers» (Russia). The film will be presented by a film director Maxim Dashkin. The film was shot at a Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. Famous Russian actress Victoria Tolstoganova is starring.
link: https://24.kg/english/177684/
views: 47
Print
Related
Movie without popcorn: Tolekan Ismailova about festival revealing big problems
Cinemas and Internet cafes resume work in Osh city
Cinemas, food courts, Internet cafes resume work in Bishkek
Short film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Tehran
Cinemas and food courts to resume work from December 1 in Bishkek
Cinemas not to be opened yet in Kyrgyzstan
Cinemas to resume work on November 19 in Kyrgyzstan
Cinema business of Kyrgyzstan demands to open cinemas
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan offers Government to resume work of cinemas
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 awards at Mobile Blockbuster Film Festival
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
23 December, Wednesday
11:25
VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek
10:53
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek district by morning
10:46
Emergencies Ministry employees check polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
10:40
WHO announces no impact of new COVID-19 strain on vaccine efficacy
10:15
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to open polyclinics in Kyrgyzstan
22 December, Tuesday
17:06
Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with Gazprom
17:00
Mirlan Bakirov resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
School built at the expense of anti-corruption funds opened in Osh