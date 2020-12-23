11:37
WHO announces no impact of new COVID-19 strain on vaccine efficacy

The World Health Organization, after analyzing the latest data on the new strain of coronavirus, said that it is unlikely to affect the effectiveness of vaccines developed to date. UN News reports.

WHO experts also stressed that none of the new strains of the coronavirus causes a more severe form of COVID-19 disease.

«In the past few months, many new strains of the virus have emerged, some of which have affected the further spread of COVID-19, and some have not. But none of the strains has yet influenced the severity of the course of the disease, has not learned to «hide» from diagnostics or vaccines,» WHO spokesman Mike Ryan said at an online press conference of the organization.

At the same time, the WHO notes that the new strain of coronavirus is more contagious than the previous ones. According to the latest data from the UK, one carrier of the new strain infects 1.5 people on average. The carrier of the previous strains infected 1.1 people on average.
