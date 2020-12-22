17:20
Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with Gazprom

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan propose to revise the agreement with the Russian Gazprom company. Deputy Ekmat Baibakpaev came up with the proposal at the meeting of the Fuel and Energy Complex Committee today.

According to him, the company is not engaged in the development of the gas industry in Kyrgyzstan.

«If they are only engaged in transportation, then the agreement must be revised. It is necessary to develop the gas industry in Kyrgyzstan, since we sold Kyrgyzgas for $ 1,» he said.

His colleague Kozhobek Ryspaev reminded that Gazprom has undertaken to invest in the development and conduct geological exploration of new fields.

«It’s written in the agreement, I remember. We, the deputies of the 5th convocation, have adopted such an agreement,» Kozhobek Ryspaev said.

Gazprom’s spokesman Azamat Aldayarov replied that the company’s agreement with the Kyrgyz government does not include a clause on geological exploration. «We are engaged in the transportation and sale of gas,» he said.
