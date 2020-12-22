15:49
Channel for supply of hard drugs from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan suppressed

Law enforcement officers have revealed another channel for the supply of hard drugs from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan. The State Service on Drug Control of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A car driven by a 50-year-old man was stopped at the end of November in Nariman village, Osh region. During the arrest and search, the drug fighters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discovered a batch of drugs of Afghan origin intended for sale. Five briquettes with a specific smell of acetic anhydride were found under the seat of the car and seized.

According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical study, the substance found is heroin weighing 5 kilograms 178 grams.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway.
