$160,000 extorted from parliament member Kubanychbek Zhumaliev

A man extorted $ 160,000 from a parliament deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev. Own sources at law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

The unknown person introduced himself as an assistant to a high-ranking official and offered his services. He intended to terminate a criminal case allegedly through the newly appointed deputy chairman of the Financial Police.

«It is known that the day before the man was detained when taking $ 2,000,» the sources said.

The lawyer of Kubanychbek Zhumaliev confirmed the information about the arrest of the man. However, he did not give details, referring to the secrecy of the investigation.