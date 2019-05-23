SCNS arrests employee of Education Center for bribe of 15,000 soms

Investigators of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan arrested an employee of the Education Center for money extortion. Press center of the сommittee reported.

On May 21, the responsible employee of the Education Center of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek was caught red-handed during active search measures when getting 15,000 soms.

The detainee extorted money from a representative of a contractor firm for positive resolving of financing issue within the framework of the tender held. She was placed in the temporary detention facility of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigation is underway.