Taalaibek Apenov relieved of post of executive secretary of Pardons Commission

Taalaibek Apenov was relieved of his post as executive secretary of the Commission of Pardons of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which Apenov Taalaibek Bekbolotovich was relieved of his post as executive secretary of the Commission of Pardons of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Taalaibek Apenov is suspected of money extortion. On October 18, the suspect was caught red-handed while taking 170,000 soms. The State Committee for National Security reported that they had detected a well-established corruption scheme during the procedure for compiling and approving a list of persons subject to pardon and early release from prison. Apenov was placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS.