14:23
USD 84.80
EUR 98.72
RUB 1.19
English

Deputy Head of Border Service placed in pretrial detention center

First Deputy Director of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Kursanbek Bektashev was placed in the pretrial detention center of the state committee for Osh city and Osh region. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Osh City Court.

Related news
First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained
«The head of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security for Osh region Chynarbek Nasiev and the head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint Askarbek Ermekbaev were taken into custody together with Kursanbek Bektashev. They were placed in a pretrial detention center. All three will be held in custody for one month,» the sources said.

The State Committee for National Security detained officials of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. According to the investigation, the servicemen, under the auspices of individual officials of the Border Service, systematically extorted money from citizens crossing the border. Their victims were mostly citizens of Uzbekistan and drivers of heavy vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/211284/
views: 90
Print
Related
First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained
Head of prison colony detained for extortion of money from prisoner
Head of Border Service, Defense Minister conferred ranks of Generals
Uzbekistanis turn to Sadyr Japarov: Your border guards discredit Kyrgyzstan
Extortion of $ 250,000: Melis Aspekov remanded in custody
Border Service soldier shoots himself in Batken
Three investigators detained on suspicion of extortion in Tokmak city
Unknown men kidnap citizen of China in Kant town
$160,000 extorted from parliament member Kubanychbek Zhumaliev
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan joins State Committee for National Security
Popular
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
22 October, Friday
13:44
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Championship Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Champ...
13:34
Deputy Head of Border Service placed in pretrial detention center
12:47
849 crimes solved in Bishkek with help of video surveillance cameras in 2021
12:35
Kyrgyzstan buys drones from Turkey and Russia - Kamchybek Tashiev
09:47
1,261 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 217 - in serious condition
21 October, Thursday
17:54
Salaries of border guards to be increased in 2022