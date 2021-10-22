Deputy Head of Border Service placed in pretrial detention center

First Deputy Director of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Kursanbek Bektashev was placed in the pretrial detention center of the state committee for Osh city and Osh region. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Osh City Court.

«The head of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security for Osh region Chynarbek Nasiev and the head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint Askarbek Ermekbaev were taken into custody together with Kursanbek Bektashev. They were placed in a pretrial detention center. All three will be held in custody for one month,» the sources said.

The State Committee for National Security detained officials of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. According to the investigation, the servicemen, under the auspices of individual officials of the Border Service, systematically extorted money from citizens crossing the border. Their victims were mostly citizens of Uzbekistan and drivers of heavy vehicles.