License for deposit in Kyrgyzstan sold on Russian website

Share of a license for prospecting and exploration works at Mazar-Ashu field in Kyrgyzstan is put up for sale on the Russian Avito ad service website.

«A 25 percent share in an investment agreement for prospecting and exploration is being sold. Kyrgyzstan, Chonkaindy area, Mazar-Ashu field. The term of subsoil use: for prospecting and evaluation works — 5 years, exploration and industrial development — 10 years,» the message says.

The area of ​​the site is 61,800 hectares. The preliminary measured production is 700 million tonnes of ore with a gold content of 0.64 g / t. The projected stock of conditional gold is 180 tons.

Future buyers are assured that the market value of the 25 percent share is 447 million rubles and it is confirmed by an independent appraisal report.

The author notes that it is possible both to sell a part of the share of 0.5 percent for 1 million rubles, and to buy the entire share for 100 million rubles.

«The possible profitability of an investor is from 100 to 500 percent after issue of a production license during 2021. Documents confirming development of the deposit will be sent after a written request,» the seller says.
link: https://24.kg/english/177372/
views: 102
