CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved a timetable for preparation and holding of a referendum to determine the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic. The decision was made at its meeting.

During discussion of the issue, a proposal was made to reduce some procedures. CEC Chairperson Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that it was permitted by law. According to her, in case of combining the referendum and other elections, the terms, with the exception of not exceeding 15 days before voting day, can be reduced.

«In view of the combination of voting in the referendum and early presidential elections, issues of formation of polling stations, clarification in the voter lists for the referendum will be resolved in accordance with the timing of early elections,» she said and proposed to include this as a note to the timetable.

CEC members approved the timetable and agreed to include the note.

The law on holding the referendum entered into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic: