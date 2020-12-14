10:21
March against violence and rally against rallies held in Bishkek

Two rallies at once were held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on December 12 — a march against gender-based violence and judicial arbitrariness and a rally against rallies.

The march marked the end of an annual 16-day campaign against gender-based violence. About 70 people who drew attention to the problem of violence against women and children and unfair court sentences in such cases participated in the march.

Representatives of Ubakyt-Vremya, CIM and Spartak Associations came out to protest against the rallies. They are worried that people unite in small groups and hold rallies. Representatives of the movements believe that this has a bad effect on the image of Kyrgyzstan, and they suggested acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev to allocate a special room for those wishing to hold a rally.
